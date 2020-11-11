Advertisement

November 11th Weather Forecast

Much Colder, But Still Sunny
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be much colder today with breezy conditions. Temperatures will be steady in the low to middle 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low near freezing. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. There is a chance of rain on Sunday with highs near 60. Early next week will be dry with highs in the 40s.

