Options available to recycle old TVs

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Old tube and box televisions are being collected by the Lucas County Solid Waste Management District and Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful.

The old TVs cannot be sent to a landfill as a hazardous waste item. Appointments are needed to recycle TVs at 419-213-2230.

Flat-screen TVs are free to recycle, and old tube/box TVs have a disposal fee of 50 cents per pound.

