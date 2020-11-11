Options available to recycle old TVs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Old tube and box televisions are being collected by the Lucas County Solid Waste Management District and Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful.

The old TVs cannot be sent to a landfill as a hazardous waste item. Appointments are needed to recycle TVs at 419-213-2230.

Flat-screen TVs are free to recycle, and old tube/box TVs have a disposal fee of 50 cents per pound.

