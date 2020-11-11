Advertisement

Parking changes coming to downtown Toledo in 2021

(WBAY file photo)
(WBAY file photo)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parking changes are coming to downtown Toledo, with free lunchtime parking going away and a two-hour limit on parking meters.

ConnecToledo, the downtown development corporation, announced the changes will go into effect on Monday, January 4.

Parking meter enforcement will operate from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, doing away with free lunchtime parking and extending the day by one hour. According to a ConnecToledo press release, the extra income generated will go towards downtown beautification, investment in the parking system, and other specific projects.

The two-hour limit on parking meters will allow motorists to find more on-street short-term parking available, due to the turnover. Long-term parking options are available in parking garages.

The parking fine structure will change as well. First through fourth offenses will cost $10; fifth through ninth offense will be $20, and 10 or more offenses will be $30.

