Pastor survives being crushed by boulder during charity hike in Phoenix

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) - An Arizona pastor and his daughter intended to hike an 800-mile trail to raise money for charity, but before they could finish it together, the pastor suffered severe injuries when he was crushed by a boulder.

Luke Barnett and his 20-year-old daughter, Annalee Barnett, began an 800-mile hike along the Arizona Trail on Sept. 27 to raise money for the Colorado City Dream Center, which helps victims of polygamy and human trafficking.

“It’s very important to us because we believe that every single human life matters to God. Those people, they matter to God up there, and they matter to us as well,” Luke Barnett said.

The plan was to complete the hike in 40 days by averaging 20 miles per day, and things had been going well until Halloween with about 500 miles behind them.

As the two scrambled into a wash, they dislodged a boulder that is estimated to have been between 8,000 and 10,000 pounds. Luke Barnett pushed his daughter away right before it fell on him.

“It broke my forearm. It broke three of my ribs. It broke my femur and my hip,” Luke Barnett said.

Annalee Barnett used her first aid skills to stabilize her injured father and called in rescuers using a satellite phone.

“I remember saying to her before the chopper picked me up, ‘This hike has to go on,’” Luke Barnett said.

As the pastor recovered in the hospital, his daughter took his message to heart. Along with a new hiking partner, she is scheduled to finish the hike Saturday, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for women in need in the process.

“We called the whole campaign ‘Adventure Your Life,’ but it turned into being, really, the miracle of our life that we’re even alive today,” Luke Barnett said.

