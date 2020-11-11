Advertisement

Toledo going green, turning to solar energy

By Kayla Molander
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people are turning to solar energy these days, as are many cities. And while Toledo doesn’t have the open space or the up-front capital to go solar, the city has come up with a creative solution.

City Council has authorized the mayor to enter into a sort of energy cooperative with 59 other communities. Instead of each city building its own solar array, they’ll all hire one company to build an industrial-sized field of panels somewhere in Ohio.

The communities will split the cost, then share the energy.

“Successful cities look to embrace technologies like solar, and yes, we’ve done that to some degree, but this is a tremendous step forward in that direction,” says Toledo’s communication director, Ignazio Messina.

This can also provide residents with big savings. The solar project could provide up to 25% of the area’s energy at a low, fixed cost for years to come.

The project is in the beginning planning stages, so it could be a while before you start to see any savings on your bill.

