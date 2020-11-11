Wood County businesses team up to pay-it-forward on Veterans day

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Prudy Brott is on a mission to give back. The Bowling Green business owner tries to help veterans any way she can. It’s all in honor of her father, David Brott, who served in Vietnam and died in 2014 from Agent Orange. Brott says after his death, she wanted to help those who have served our country every chance she gets.

“It became a huge push for my family and I to give back as much as we can to all veterans,” says Brott.

Brott owns Sunset Bistro, a restaurant on W. Wooster Street in Bowling Green. Every year she offers veterans 50% off a meal on Veterans Day. This year, despite a loss in profits due to COVID-19, she still wanted to offer the deal. She posted the information on Facebook and another BG business owner, Tim Dunn, with Dunn Funeral Home, asked to team up and cover the other half of the tab, making all meals for active-duty servicemembers or veterans, free on Veterans Day.

“Sometimes doing actual acts of kindness out of love for our veterans and those who need it and deserve it is what we are called to do,” says Tyler Dunn.

Brott says it’s so nice to see two businesses coming together to pay-it-forward to veterans and is giving thanks that she can honor those who put their lives on the line, like her late father, for our freedom.

“He would think it’s pretty cool and he would tell every veteran that walks through this door, ‘welcome home,’" says Brott.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.