Advertisement

11/12/20: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Rain could impact a part of your weekend
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy, not as cold, lows in the mid 30s. FRIDAY: AM clouds with a few sprinkles, PM sunshine, breezy and cool, highs in the mid 40s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, chance of a late evening shower, showers likely overnight, daytime highs in the mid 40s. SUNDAY: AM rain showers, windy, temps in the mid 50s early but falling into the upper 40s.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hints at an announcement allowing fall sports to be played coming...
Talk of shutdowns, multiple restrictions as DeWine warns Ohioans during COVID increase
COVID nov 10
Gov. DeWine to address Ohioans as COVID cases continue to shatter daily records
(WBAY file photo)
Parking changes coming to downtown Toledo in 2021
15 October 2016: Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (42) and Wisconsin Badgers...
Buckeyes game against Maryland canceled due to COVID
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

11/12/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
November 12th Weather Forecast
November 12th Weather Forecast
Sunny But Cool
November 12th Weather Forecast
November 12th Weather Forecast
November 12th Weather Forecast