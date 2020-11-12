Bowling Green dentist gives back to veterans

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -The dental office of Alexis Klassen and Associates in Bowling Green is filled with heroes this Veterans Day.

Heroes like Bob Whitman, an Army Vietnam veteran and Keborah Snyder, a former Air Force Airman both sharing their wartime photos and experiences in the waiting room.

Bob Whitman reflects on his time serving in the US Army in Vietnam. (Jack Bassett)

Keborah Snyder reflects on her time serving in the US Air Force as an airman. (Jack Bassett)

“We’re called the one percent because only one percent serves,” said Keborah Snyder. “We serve because freedom is not free.”

Many veterans from across Northwest Ohio made their way to Dr. Klassen’s office today thanks to staff providing free dental care to anyone who served our nation.

“When I hear their stories and I hear what they’ve given for the country, it makes you want to give back,” said Dr. Alexis Klassen. “The reason I’m doing this is because they have inspired me to want to do something extraordinary for them.”

Dr. Klassen is a veteran herself, currently serving in the Navy Reserves as a Commander. This is the first year Klassen and her team have given back in Bowling Green, and they say after the reactions they’ve seen today, it won’t be the last.

“It was over a grand worth of work that I got done for free and I didn’t feel a thing, and I was in and out,” said veteran Ryan Young.

“When they offered this to me I cried because it’s just the kindest gesture I have ever been apart of,” said Keborah Snyder.

Dr. Klassen and her AKA dental staff plan to continue to serve veterans at no cost on a larger scale next year on Veterans Day.

