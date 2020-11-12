Health care workers hampered by community-spread COVID

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Health care workers exposed to COVID in the community are being sidelined at a critical time in the pandemic.

According to the major health care systems in Northwest Ohio, that’s becoming a concerning drain on available resources.

ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski MD says “Staffing Challenges stress the system and then high volume stress the system too. Those are the things that are in the headlights for sure right now.”

When valuable nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists have to take 10 to 14 days off because of a COVID diagnosis or quarantine, that unavoidably interrupts the flow of care. Dr. Kevin Casey MD from Mercy Health says “That means we’re bringing in people from other departments who are competent but don’t typically work in the emergency department. And while the care is still safe and it’s still high quality, it’s not nearly as efficient.”

Community spread is a deep concern as all area hospitals and doctors' offices try to keep up with the surge in COVID patients. “We still have to go to the store. And we still have to go out into the community and do the things that everybody has to do. And that’s where most people are catching COVID,” says Dr. Casey.

