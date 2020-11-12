Advertisement

Health Department stresses quarantine, isolation as COVID-19 numbers rise

Residents are urged to quarantine for 14 days if they’ve come into close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is urging local residents who have come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 to quarantine for the recommended 14 days. The renewed urgency comes as cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus have spiked sharply both locally and statewide in recent weeks.

Health Department officials remind residents that quarantine is used to keep someone who has been exposed to the virus, and who might be contagious even without symptoms, from spreading it to others. “People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, and monitor their health," said a TLCHD spokesperson in a press release. "Please note that if you get tested during quarantine, you will still need to complete the full period even with a negative COVID test result.”

For those who may have forgotten, “close contact” means that you were within six feet of a COVID-19 positive patient for more than 15 minutes, provided care to someone with COVID-19, had direct physical contact, shared utensils or drinkware, or were directly sneezed or coughed on by someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

If you believe you meet one of the above criteria, you’re asked to stay home for 14 days and monitor your health. Signs of COVID-19 infection include fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, and shortness of breath, among others. You are also asked to stay away from others as much as possible, especially those in high-risk categories, including those over 65 years of age and those with pre-existing conditions.

COVID-19 testing is available at a number of locations throughout Northwest Ohio, but again, as the TLCHD stresses, a negative test does not mean you can end quarantine before the 14 day period has completed.

