Kamala Harris is the first VP-Elect from black sorority and HBCU

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is blazing new trails in this country. She is the first woman, black woman, Indian-American woman to hold the office. Kamala is also the first VP from an African American Sorority and Historically Black College or University (HBCU)

Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded in January 1908 on the campus of Howard University. The organization has more than 300,000 members and 1,000 chapters across the globe.

Zeta Alpha Omega is the Toledo Chapter in Northwest Ohio.

Harris' victory is significant to her sorority, HBCU’s, women and minorities.

