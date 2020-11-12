Local rescue goes the extra mile to help dogs with special needs find a forever home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of dogs that wait a long time to be adopted at shelters and rescues everywhere. Many of them take extra time to be adopted because they have special needs. They may need to be the only dog in the house or have medical issues.

The Lucas County Pit Crew takes in dozens of dogs with special needs every year. In some cases, it takes years to find the perfect home. That is possible thanks to donors, fosters and volunteers.

Betsy and Bronx are two of the dogs that have been with the Lucas County Pit Crew the longest. Betsy has been with the rescue group since 2017. She’s deaf, but it doesn’t slow her down a bit.

Elle Fullenkamp has fostered Betsy for the last year.

“She’s like a person stuck in a dog’s body. She likes to chill, and be near you. She loves walks. It has definitely made me much more passionate about being an advocate for dogs with special needs. Every dog deserves a loving home,” says Elle.

Bronx was born with a condition that made it tough to keep his food down. But it is now manageable thanks to a special diet, medicine and people like Kristie Hornick who has helped foster Bronx for the last two years.

There’s also a chair he’s trained to sit in after feeding time.

“He’ll do a spin, and back up into the chair. He will jump up on the little pads and eat, and then he sits in the chair for about 30 minutes, so his food can go down. He is very smart and loves doing tricks. Training him to get in the chair was the start of that. He also loves people,” says Kristie.

Thanks to a dedicated group of donors and volunteers, Betsy, Bronx and all the dogs at the Pit Crew have a good shot at finding the perfect home.

Carrie Grindle has been a volunteer foster for several years.

“Being a part of this has been very rewarding. Helping all the dogs find the perfect home is a great feeling. There’s a dog for every person, and a dog for every family. We would love to help you find that special dog,” says Carrie.

If you don’t have to foster or adopt, you can also donate or volunteer. Get connected to www.lucascountypitcrew.org.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.