Macy’s hosting seasonal hiring event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Macy’s is hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. today. Candidates should submit applications online at this link. Interviews will conduct interviews by phone.

The seasonal holiday positions are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount, and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

Additional details on these roles and more are available at macysjobs.com.

