Advertisement

Man dies after being found unresponsive at turnpike service plaza

(WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated an incident early Thursday morning when an unresponsive man was found inside a semi-truck at a service plaza on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers from the Swanton Post responded to the Indian Meadows Service Plaza in Williams County at 12:30 a.m. They located an unresponsive passenger in between the two seats. Troopers began CPR until paramedics arrived.

Victor W. Yakkey III, 51, of Cookeville, Tenn., was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
DeWine unveils multiple COVID restrictions, warns of possible shutdown
COVID nov 10
Gov. DeWine to address Ohioans as COVID cases continue to shatter daily records
15 October 2016: Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (42) and Wisconsin Badgers...
Buckeyes game against Maryland canceled due to COVID
(WBAY file photo)
Parking changes coming to downtown Toledo in 2021
shelter
Jefferson Center home encampment dispersed, property fenced off

Latest News

Governor DeWine's Wednesday afternoon statewide address
DeWine threatens restaurants, events
11/11: Dan’s Wednesday 11pm Forecast
For more than a week, El Paso County has averaged 1,000 patients a day in the hospital, and the...
Healthcare workers hampered by community-spread COVID
Tatum park community garden suffers another setback
Tatum Park community garden suffers another setback