Man dies after being found unresponsive at turnpike service plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated an incident early Thursday morning when an unresponsive man was found inside a semi-truck at a service plaza on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers from the Swanton Post responded to the Indian Meadows Service Plaza in Williams County at 12:30 a.m. They located an unresponsive passenger in between the two seats. Troopers began CPR until paramedics arrived.

Victor W. Yakkey III, 51, of Cookeville, Tenn., was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.