November 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with highs in the low 50s. A few more clouds will arrive late overnight tonight with lows in the middle 30s. Friday will start off with some clouds, but the afternoon will turn sunny with a high in the middle to upper 40s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s. Rain is likely on Sunday, especially early in the day. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s with strong winds developing in the afternoon and evening. 45 mph gusts are expected as of now based on the new weather maps this morning.

