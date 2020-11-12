Oregon pianist plays through obstacles

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - At the Pappa’s home in Oregon music is a family affair. Surrounding the family’s grand piano, Mike and Barb harmonize, while their son Corey, 30, presses his fingers to its keys.

“It’s all about love,” said Corey Pappas. “If you don’t have the love for music you know people don’t have a way of being entertained.”

Since the age of 5 Corey’s place has been behind the seat of a piano. Playing note after note, all while diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and being blind.

Corey Pappas plays the piano only with his left hand as a result of complications with Cerebral Palsy. (Jack Bassett)

“So many people whether they do have a disability or not, never let their disability stop them from who they are," said Corey Pappas.

At 3 months old as a result of Corey’s condition, doctors placed a shunt in his brain, affecting his mobility on his right side. Corey plays the piano only with his left hand, sharing his musical gift across Northwest Ohio.

“It’s amazing for us because we get to see that every day," said Corey’s father Mike Pappas. "When he goes into an environment it shares his love and his passion.”

Amid the pandemic, Corey’s performances have come to a close, at least for the time being.

“Somebody with his talent should not be kept in a corner so to speak, he needs to be heard," said Mike Pappas.

“It’s very depressing and it’s very boring per se," said Corey Pappas.

With covid cases rising, Corey knows the return of live music remains in the distance. Now he’s reaching out offering virtual shows to anyone hoping to hear his talent and see his admiration for piano.

“You have to be willing to have a passion for music, a passion for what you do in music, and a passion for where you take your music career," said Corey Pappas.

You can reach out to Corey for a private virtual concert just in time for the holidays by emailing him at: pappas.corey72@gmail.com

