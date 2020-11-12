Advertisement

Police searching for suspect who stole purse from Toledo business office

Police are searching for a man who stole a purse off an employee's desk at Erie Construction.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a woman’s purse from her desk at a Toledo business on October 26.

According to a police report, a Black male entered Erie Construction, 1812 W. Sylvania Ave., through an open back door just before 3 p.m. The suspect roamed briefly before seeing the purse on a desk.

He took the purse and fled the scene, possibly using a trash can to scale the fence and head north.

The suspect is described as bald with a thin mustache, thin build, wearing a black coat, red jogging pants, and black tennis shoes.

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers are 419-255-1111.

