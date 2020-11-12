Advertisement

Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million

‘The Spirit of the Rose’ is the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.(Source: Sotheby's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An incredibly rare, purple-pink diamond just sold for a record $26.6 million.

The nearly 15 carat stone is called “The Spirit of the Rose” and was cut from an even-larger rough diamond, according to the auction company Sotheby’s.

The gem was mined in Russia in 2017 and took a year to cut and polish the oval-shaped stone.

Then it went on display in Hong Kong and Singapore ahead of Wednesday’s sale, where it went to an unknown buyer.

Sotheby’s says “The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hints at an announcement allowing fall sports to be played coming...
Talk of shutdowns, multiple restrictions as DeWine warns Ohioans during COVID increase
COVID nov 10
Gov. DeWine to address Ohioans as COVID cases continue to shatter daily records
15 October 2016: Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (42) and Wisconsin Badgers...
Buckeyes game against Maryland canceled due to COVID
(WBAY file photo)
Parking changes coming to downtown Toledo in 2021
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

143 people rescued from charter school during Charlotte flooding
At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
Two dead, three missing and 31 rescued from floodwaters at N.C. campground
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
33 people rescued from floodwaters at Hiddenite Family Campground in N.C.