Tatum park community garden suffers another setback

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First it was vandals. Now Tatum Park Community Garden has suffered another setback.

“We’re thankful for the watchful eyes,” said Sonia Flunder-McNair.

The owner of Urban Wholistics, Sonia Flunder-McNair says the Tatum Park Garden has suffered another blow. The group was granted $2000 from the City of Toledo for a water tap.

“The protocol as I understood it was they were going to call me to see where we wanted the location of the water tap,” said Flunder-McNair.

She says that never happened. She was sent this video of city workers digging up the community garden.

“One thing we wanted to let them know when they came out here to see where we wanted it. We lease five lots so we would have chosen for it to go in that lot, that lot or maybe even the lot over there,” said the urban farmer.

The water tap was placed in the middle of the garden.

“With this being right here we would have to run water hoses through all of our plants to get to the actual food hub that we are going to build. So it’s not even an ideal location since we are going to be running programming with preschoolers in this space,” said Flunder-McNair.

She says the City of Toledo also removed bushes, healing herbs, and wrecked the layout of the garden. She told me the city came out a second time without her consent to try and fix it. She says they dumped mulch. Now the garden has two different types.

“We have no idea what it is and to become organic farmers the first thing that we will be asked by the USDA is what materials were used,” said Flunder-McNair.

The City of Toledo sent 13abc this statement and in part it reads “..... The park is a gem in that neighborhood and the city has always strived to support it. That is what brought crews to the park to install a water tap through our community garden program. Unfortunately some plantings were removed in that process. We are working with the leadership of the park to make sure the park is restored to the state it was earlier this year.”

