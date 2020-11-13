11-year-old awarded for giving back to the community

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Treat People Right’ is the motto at Eisenhower Intermediate School. But one student is going above and beyond to meet that goal.

Olivia Kesling has been giving back to the community since she was six years old.

She recalls, “I went up to my parents with my piggy bank in my hand and I said ‘hey, can you guys drive me to Toledo so I can hand out money to poor people?’”

Larry Kesling is Olivia’s dad, and he tells 13abc, “Her mother and I were kind of, like, ‘wow, what a big heart she has!’ She just cares about everything. And when she wanted to give her piggy bank money away, we were like ‘oh, we need to think of something.’”

That ‘something’ turned into Warm Hearts, Olivia’s organization with a focus on making and donating blankets to the homeless. Now five years in, her selflessness is getting noticed.

Thursday night, the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Northwest Ohio awarded Olivia the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award.

She explains, “It’s for an organization that really shows care for the community, and helping people a lot and showing philanthropy because philanthropy is to care for other people.”

And school leaders say her philanthropy will take her far.

Tim Holcombe is the principal at Eisenhower Intermediate School. “I think that any time you put others in front of yourself, that you have a great future,” he says. “People respond to others who care about them, so I think she has an awfully bright future ahead of her.”

If you’d like to help Olivia continue giving back, you can donate at her website, https://www.warmhearts.net/, or contact her via the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WarmHeartswithOlivia.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.