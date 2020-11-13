2020 Atlantic hurricane season sets record for most named storms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Add one more record onto the pile for 2020: the most named Atlantic storms ever in a single season.

The National Hurricane Center has been putting the Greek alphabet to good use, with Theta now marking the 29th tropical system -- beating 2005′s record year, Katrina and all. 12 of those storms made landfall in the United States, and the American Red Cross had their work cut out for them along the Gulf Coast, especially with COVID restrictions.

“We can’t do congregate sheltering like we normally would,” says Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, executive director of the Northwest Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross. “We have to put people up in hotels, and pass out meals and services individually -- it was a much different effort.”

Some volunteers simply couldn’t deploy in the current environment, being in a high-risk age range or having underlying health conditions -- and it wasn’t just storm relief to deal with. “While you had hurricane response happening in the South,” Hepner-Zawodny recalls, “you had wildfire response happening out west. I hate to call it the ‘perfect storm’, but that’s really what this year was.”

Some Gulf states have managed to dodge most of this year’s hurricanes, with Eta this week being Florida’s only landfall to date -- yet Louisiana set another record, with 5 named storms battering the coastline in the last few months (Cristobal, Laura, Marco, Delta and Zeta).

Technology has improved leaps and bounds over our first satellite observations in the 1960s, so the period of record for many offshore storms is more skewed toward the present. Still, this record-breaking season may end November 30th, but we could be looking at storm number 30 with Iota forming this weekend in the Gulf.

