Area businesses nervous about possible new COVID restrictions

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The retail and restaurant industries are anxious about the possibility of any new COVID shut-downs.

Governor DeWine on Wednesday announced that he will keep restaurants, bars, and health clubs open for the next week, but if the number of COVID cases don’t start to go down, he may have to shut them down again to help contain the spread of the virus.

Doug Schmucker owns Schmucker’s restaurant which is a Toledo icon and says he’s finally operating at about 70% of his 2019 revenue this time of the year. However, he doesn’t know if his business could take another financial hit. “If our dining rooms close, I’m concerned. I’m not sure it will be sustainable until we get out of this.”

As far as the across the board mask mandate? “It makes me anxious to be an enforcer, but I’m willing to do that for the safety of our staff and our customers.”

There is no word on any additional restrictions on retail. But with new COVID cases topping 7,000, every area is being looked at.

