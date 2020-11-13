Advertisement

Commissioners close all Seneca County offices to public

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - All county offices in Seneca County have been closed to the public immediately and are available only by appointment, according to the county commissioners.

According to a press release, the closure is being done to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community. As of late Thursday afternoon, Seneca County had 1,155 cases of COVID 19 with 280 of those cases being active. Twenty-two deaths have occurred and 28 people are hospitalized. The county was moved to the Red Advisory level on Thursday as determined by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System Indicators.

A drop-off area for the RTA building has been designated at the Market Street entrance. Taxpayers may deploy the use of the drop-off box for any documents or items that need to be submitted to the appropriate office. The area will be monitored several times a day, but residents should not drop off cash at this entrance.

There is also a dropbox in the parking lot that the Treasurer’s Office has installed.

