COVID-19: Where can you get tested for the virus in Northwest Ohio?

We’ve put together a list of some of the pop-up testing locations in Northwest Ohio.
A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the coronavirus pandemic remains a factor in our daily lives, calls for people to get tested for the virus mount. Anyone who has come into contact with a COVID-19 positive patient is recommended to get a test as part of their quarantine procedure, but where can you go to get that test?

There are a number of options for patients, including most major pharmacies, as well as community events sponsored by local health departments and the Ohio Department of Health. Below you will find an incomplete list of pop-up testing locations in Northwest Ohio, sorted by date. We will endeavor to keep this list as up to date as possible.

November 17

MAUMEE | 9 AM - 2 PM | Lucas County Fairgrounds | 1406 Key Street

November 18

MAUMEE | 9 AM - 2 PM | Lucas County Fairgrounds | 1406 Key Street

TOLEDO | 10 AM - 5 PM | University of Toledo Lot 25 (Corner of Dorr and Secor) | 1625 W. Rocket Drive

November 19

TOLEDO | 10 AM - 5 PM | University of Toledo Lot 25 (Corner of Dorr and Secor) | 1625 W. Rocket Drive

