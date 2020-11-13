COVID refresher lesson: quarantine vs. isolation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Contact tracing is hard enough for COVID-19, but when people don’t follow isolation and quarantine restrictions it makes containing the virus virtually impossible.

The Lucas County Health Department reports that the county is averaging over 170 new cases of COVID-19 a day with 409 cases per 100-thousand.

So the health department is releasing a comprehensive outline of isolation and quarantine rules.

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 needs to quarantine for 14 days from the date of the last exposure.

This includes people who have not tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 3 months, even if they tested positive earlier in the year.

“Close contact” means: You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more; You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19; You had direct physical contact with the person (touched, hugged, or kissed them); You shared eating or drinking utensils; They sneezed, coughed, or got respiratory droplets on you;

Steps to take

o Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19, monitor your health

o Watch for fever (100.4◦ F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

o If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19

Even if the test is negative for COVID-19 or you may feel healthy, individuals must stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Isolation is used to separate sick people from healthy people (those positive for COVID-19 or with COVID-like symptoms).

People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others.

In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available).

People who need to isolate

People who have tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19, and are able to recover at home;

People who have no symptoms (are asymptomatic) but have tested positive for COVID-19.

Steps to take

o Stay home except to get medical care;

o Monitor your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately

o Stay in a separate room from other household members, if possible

o Use a separate bathroom, if possible

o Avoid contact with other members of the household and pets

o Don’t share personal household items, like cups, towels, or utensils

o Wear a cloth face covering when around other people if able, and keep as much distance as possible.

People may leave isolation after:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Being fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication

Other symptoms of COVID-19 have significantly improved (Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation.)

