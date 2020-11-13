How to fight against COVID fatigue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “We may be tired but the virus is not tired.” That has created stress psychologists have never seen before.

Dr. Glenn Swimmer, President of StressCare Behavioral Health in Toledo said, “This has turned into a chronic stressor and I think as human beings we’re better equipped to cope with things if we see an endpoint.”

There is no predetermined end to the pandemic. The stresses of our current life situations – for so many people – are just too much. Isolation is especially difficult.

“Particularly those with preexisting conditions, a client is very limited and why she is active on zoom but actually the human face to face contact and touch is what she’s missing. She goes to the grocery store once a month and that’s a big event, ” Dr. Swimmer said.

He suggested exercising, getting outside, and connecting with family and friends over the phone or through technology is important in fighting COVID fatigue.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.