I-Team: Which smoke detectors works best

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every second counts when your family’s home catches fire. Smoke detectors give everyone that lifesaving warning, but did you know not all smoke detectors are made the same?

The 13abc I-Team is putting them to the test to see which one you may want in a life or death situation.

There are actually two different technologies for smoke detectors, and then some that combine both. We tried them in a controlled environment to see how they stack up.

When the familiar wail of a smoke detector sounds few take any care of how it works, just that it works.

“The smoke alarms are there for early alert, early detection of a fire, or something smoldering. It’s an early alert of a problem. It gets us moving quicker and people out of the house quicker and a better chance of survival,” said Rich Ottensman of Owens Community College.

13abc used the Owens Community College Center for Emergency Preparedness for our test. We’re testing because there are actually two kinds of smoke detectors.

The first kind of smoke detector is called ionization. According to the National Fire Protection Association, ionization smoke detectors use a small amount of radioactive material between electrically charged plates. When smoke enters the chamber, it disrupts the flow of ions which sounds the alarm. They’re usually better for fires with large flames.

The second type of smoke detector is called photoelectric. This one send sends a beam of light into a chamber away from a sensor. When smoke enters the chamber, the light reflects back to the sensor and the alarm sounds.

We mounted both ionization and photoelectric detectors for our burn. We’re also testing two combination detectors that use both ionization and photoelectric sensors. We’ll add a third photoelectric smoke detector, the same exact one Toledo firefighters distribute to the public.

After securing all of them to the ceiling of our test house it’s time for test #1. The device piping smoke started at ground level, with the hose almost at counter-top level.

We start the clock and we wait. After we hit the 4-minute mark, smoke creeps closer, and at 4:36 our first alarm: it’s a photoelectric. Four seconds later, another photoelectric, this the type distributed by TFRD. About 20 seconds later, another alarm and it’s our third photoelectric in a row.

Fast forward to the 5:44 mark for our next alarm. This one was a dual alarm. It’s then followed by both of the ionization-only alarms. The test ends at the 6:30 mark with our final dual alarm.

Photoelectric performed the best. Experts believe it’s better for smoky, smoldering fires.

“When the smoke rose, it was rising very slow and eventually banked across. And it took longer for those ionization chambers to ionize the smoke,” said Robert Solis of the Toledo Fire Department.

“I was a little surprised,” said Ottensman, “on how much smoke was actually in the room before any of the detectors went off.”

Now it’s onto test #2 and it’s a more direct stream. The smoke simulating fire, directly under the detectors. The detectors sounding much quicker this time.

At the 1:14 mark, our first alarm sounded, a photoelectric. Five seconds later an ionization sounded followed by both duals at 1:26 and 1:27.

The test finished with an ionization sounding and our last two photoelectrics. The final tone at 1:45. We saw better response from each one with an ionization component.

“The smoke was moving at a faster rate which is more consistent with a flaming fire which produces more flame but the smoke also travels quicker,” said Solis.

Ionization is generally considered better for a flaming fire.

So which is better? The experts' answer is both.

“They don’t recommend one type of smoke alarm or the other. They recommend both ionization and photoelectric,” said Solis.

The best advice is to use both. Our test showed the dual did OK but the single sensors did trigger first. Everyone is urged to have one on each floor, in each bedroom and outside sleeping areas.

“Something is better than nothing,” said Ottensman.

What’s tricky is that every fire is different so you can’t predict what fire you may encounter but any fire can be serious.

“The fires nowadays burn hotter. New construction of the buildings is lighter. Everything is either trying to save money on the cost of building so it’s not a good combination of hotter fires and lighter building construction,” said Ottensman.

If not a clear winner, this test clearly shows smoke detectors work and experts say they need to be a priority, whatever combination you use.

“I’d probably stick with ionization and photoelectric, but that’s not to say the duals aren’t going to perform different in another fire because every fire is different,” said Solis.

Many area fire departments give away smoke detectors for free. With COVID, those programs still exist. If you need one, reach out to your local department as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.