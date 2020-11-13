Lenawee Co. offering free COVID tests in face of rising numbers

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Health Department has announced free COVID-19 testing on Saturday. Appointments can be scheduled at their website.Anyone can be tested, with or without symptoms and a doctor’s order is not needed. The Health Department encourages anyone to get tested if they exhibit symptoms or if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

On November 7, Lenawee County was moved to risk level “E,” the most serious level on the state of Michigan’s rankings. The percentage of tests returning with positive results increased from 4.6% on October 30 to 8.5% on November 5. The 7-day average of new daily cases per million in Lenawee has risen from 169.7 on October 30 to 203.1 daily cases per million on November 5.

The Health Department is asking that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 please do the following:

• Take this disease seriously -- what may be a mild illness for one person, may be a severe illness with devastating consequences for another.

• Isolate for 10 days: Individuals need to isolate at home for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or 10 days from the day a positive test sample was collected if they don’t have symptoms. After 10 days, if your symptoms have improved, and you are fever free without the use of medications for at least 24 hours, it is OK to return to normal activities. If you are still feeling sick, please consult with a medical professional as some people can be contagious for a longer period.

• If someone is experiencing trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, bluish lips or face or is unable to wake or stay awake, seek medical care immediately.

• Notify all of your close contacts and ask that they quarantine at home: a close contact includes those that you have been within six feet for more than a total of 15 minutes.

• Close contacts need to self-quarantine at home for 14 days after their last contact with the COVID-19 positive person, during the time they were considered contagious and monitor for symptoms. If they develop symptoms they should get tested. Individuals are considered contagious 2 days before symptom onset, or if asymptomatic (no symptoms), 2 days before they are tested.

If you have questions or need an isolation or quarantine letter for your employer, you can call the Lenawee County Health Department, 517-264-5244 and leave a message.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.