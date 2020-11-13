Nearly 100,000 people in NW Ohio helping care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - November is National Family Caregivers Month. It’s a time to recognize them for their selfless, and often unrecognized work. Millions of Americans are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

Barbara Mullholand is one of them. Her 83-year-old mother Pat was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago. Barbara and her brothers, along with home health care aides, now provide care around-the-clock.

“I have aides in the house 12 hours a day. I stay every night, and my brothers stay on weekends. It’s been about eight weeks of this and it’s a lot, but it’s working. It has been challenging and difficult at times, I am not going to lie, but at the same time what else would you want them to have? We are so fortunate that we are able to do this for our mother, so many other people are not. If you need help, reach out to the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter. They do incredible work,” says Mullholand.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are nearly 6 million Americans who’ve been diagnosed with the disease, and each of them has an average of three unpaid caregivers.

Julia Pechlivanos is the Executive Director of the Northwest Ohio chapter.

“In the Northwest Ohio service area of 24 counties, there are about 36,000 people who have a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. So there are almost 100,000 people who are caregivers. Give them a boost by calling them, sending them a note or giving them a small gift to say thank you. It will mean more than you know,” says Pechlivanos.

So this month take a moment to thank the caregivers you know. If you’re a caregiver for an Alzheimer’s or Dementia patient, all the services at the Alzheimer’s Association are free. Many of them are focused on caregivers. Everything from a 24/7 help line to support groups and care consultations.

You can call 1-800-272-3900 or 419-537-1999 or get connected to alz.org/nwohio.

