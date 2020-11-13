Advertisement

NHA COVID testing moving indoors

Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens are all providing free COVID-19 testing. So is the NHA and Lucas...
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 testing with Neighborhood Health Association will be moving indoors, beginning Monday.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday at these locations:

• Cordelia Martin Community Health Center, 430 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, Ohio

• Navarre Park Family Health Center, 1020 Varland Ave., Toledo, Ohio

These tests require an appointment, which can be scheduled at 419-214-5700.

On-site signs will provide directions to those who arrive for a test, including a phone number to call to check-in prior to appointment.

