NHA COVID testing moving indoors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 testing with Neighborhood Health Association will be moving indoors, beginning Monday.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday at these locations:

• Cordelia Martin Community Health Center, 430 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, Ohio

• Navarre Park Family Health Center, 1020 Varland Ave., Toledo, Ohio

These tests require an appointment, which can be scheduled at 419-214-5700.

On-site signs will provide directions to those who arrive for a test, including a phone number to call to check-in prior to appointment.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.