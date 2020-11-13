Advertisement

November 13th Weather Forecast

Very Windy Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool and breezy today with highs in the middle 40s. More sunshine is likely by the afternoon. Tonight will be clear and frosty with lows in the middle 20s. Saturday will bring morning sunshine with increasing clouds late. Rain is very likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Strong winds are likely late morning through early evening on Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph. Monday through Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 40s.

