PNC makes major donation to young TPS students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - PNC has been a long-time supporter of early childhood programs at Toledo Public Schools. The bank just made another life-changing contribution to the district. $30,000 worth of take-home learning kits were given to TPS kindergarteners.

The kits include everything from crayons, glue, construction paper and Play-Doh. The kits also include activities for the kids.

The students head back to full-time remote learning next week, so the donation will make the shift easier for teachers, students and their parents.

Carrie Collins is a kindergarten teacher at Navarre Elementary.

“These are things we know they need, but we can’t provide through a computer screen. Hopefully, this will help make our jobs easier when we do return to classroom learning, knowing they’ll have these things to do at home,” says Collins.

About 1,600 of the kits have been given to kindergartners. They’re designed to help make the transition back home a little easier for the young students.

Dr. Amy Allen is the Early Childhood and Special Education leader at TPS.

“The kids were excited and the teachers were equally excited. We have a lot of students who need materials at home, so these kits were perfect. Young kids need hands-on materials to learn and many of them don’t have those things at home,” said Dr. Allen.

For PNC it’s about helping children build a strong foundation. Bill McDonnell is the Regional President for PNC.

“I’ve seen kids who have been recipients of this and they say how they remember it helped get them through what may be a difficult learning period. The few extra resources helped them be successful not only in school, but later in life,” says McDonnell.

PNC has also made numerous other contributions to TPS through its Grow Up Great Initiative. In addition to supplies, PNC employees also donate their time every year to help with projects in the Early Childhood Learning Program.

