Swanton boy leads toy drive for kids hospitalized this holiday season

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Caden Laney’s only request this holiday season is that the community gives back to hospitalized children, one toy at a time.

“I figured instead of getting much for Christmas, I should just give," said 10-year-old Caden Laney.

The giving season is in full swing inside the classrooms at St. Richard’s Catholic School in Swanton.

Stockings are hung, lights are stung, and 5th grader Caden Laney is behind a toy drive giving back to children hospital-bound this holiday.

St. Richard’s Catholic School in Swanton is decked out in holiday décor and donation drop off boxes. (Jack Bassett)

“They’re having such a rough time in the hospital and it would just like light up their face,” said Caden.

For Caden, the donation drive hits close to heart. Since birth, he’s been in and out of the hospital with Aortic Stenosis, a heart condition resulting in multiple open-heart surgeries.

“I asked him what he wanted for Christmas and he said he wanted to give all his toys to kids that were in the hospital stuck like he had been,” said Caden’s mom Tanya Laney.

Since birth, Caden has been battling Aortic Stenosis, a heart condition resulting in a narrowing of the aortic valve opening. (Jack Bassett)

Last year Caden officially kicked off the toy drive. Now in its second year Caden hopes to see the gift-giving grow, thanks to the backing of Conquering CHD, a nonprofit group aimed to overcome congenital heart disease

“How can we not help,” said Ohio Conquering CHD Vice President Laci Yoakam. “We wanted to continue this wish, we wanted to be the wish that goes on and on, and never ends. We have the resources and support here locally.”

Donation boxes are scattered across Northwest Ohio. On December 13th Caden and his volunteer crew will be hand delivering gifts to kids at Mercy, ProMedica, and Motts Hospitals.

“I cry left and right because I’m so proud, because what 9-year old thinks to give,” said Tanya Laney.

“Christmas isn’t about the gifts,” said Caden Laney. “I just wanted to give back.”

You can find a full list of donation box locations, as well as an Amazon Wish List for individuals wishing to donate virtually on Ohio’s Conquering CHD Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.