The public says goodbye to Bishop Rance Allen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Preacher and gospel legend Bishop Rance Allen was born and raised in the church.

“His songs his music will live forever,” said Detroiter Gwendolyn Boyd.

Gwendolyn Boyd and hundreds of other people stopped by New Bethel Church of God and Christ to say goodbye to a man with a voice like no other. Boyd shared her favorite Rance Allen songs.

“Miracle worker, I belong to you, Just got paid,” said Boyd.

The Rance Allen Group traveled the world singing gospel music. His unmatched voice earned Allen 5 Grammy nominations. He could have lived anywhere in the world, but he called Toledo home. Timothy Dupree grew up in Bishop Allen’s church says Rance Allen was like a grandfather to him.

“I can’t call him a celebrity for me. He’s just granddad to me and my family. He’s always been there. He’s watch me grow up. It’s just a surreal day,” said Timothy Dupree.

Bishop Allen has several god children.

“He has saved so many lives with his music and ministry,” said God daughter Sonja Jackson.

“He’s a great man of God and he has help so many people. His singing and his preaching is anointed,” said God child Bridgette Parker

“The world knows him as Rance Allan the preacher man and a singer, but to me he was pops,” said God daughter Carol Reeves.

Local leaders also came to pay their respects. It was Bishop Allen’s character that the entire world will remember.

“His humility was greater than any song than any sermon. He loved people. I don’t care how he felt, if he was tired, if someone wanted an autograph, if someone wanted a hug they were going to get it,” said Reeves.

Bishop Rance Allen was 71 years old.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.