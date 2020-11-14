COVID tests in short supply

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you have the tell-tale symptoms of COVID, one of ProMedica’s top doctors says you should stay home even if you can’t get a test to confirm you have the disease.

That rationale is because COVID tests are suddenly in short supply.

Dr. Kaminski is one of the top docs at ProMedica. He's the director of the emergency department at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania. (Chris Henderson)

“It’s not surprising to me that as a community we’re seeing a shortage of testing just because of the amount of the disease that we see,” explains Dr. Brian Kaminski, Vice President of Quality and Safety at ProMedica and Medical Director of the Emergency Department at ProMedica Flower Hospital.

In fact, if you show signs such as a fever, cough, chills, muscle and body aches, loss of taste and smell, and any gastrointestinal distress, Dr. Kaminiski says you more than likely don’t have the flu, since the influenza season has yet to begin in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Your odds of having coronavirus are much higher.

The Lenawee County Health Department is offering several drive-thru testing opportunities leading up to Thanksgiving 2020.

In case you missed this earlier in the week. Please stay safe #Lenawee. Posted by Lenawee County Health Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Also, the Neighborhood Health Association is hosting free testing in low-income communities the Saturdays leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.