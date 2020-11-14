Advertisement

Dexter’s Bar in Maumee cited for violating health order

By Christina Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Maumee, Ohio (WTVG) - Dexter’s bar is one of the latest in the state to face a citation for allegedly violating Ohio’s health order.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, the bar was cited for after hours sale/after hours consumption and improper conduct/disorderly activities.

Agents with OIU say they stopped in the bar at 10:50 pm Friday and found bar staff serving a beer to someone. Agents say there were multiple people inside drinking past the 11:00pm curfew and multiple people standing near and on the stage in groups while others were dancing.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for a hearing. The bar owner could face a fine or a possible liquor license suspension.

