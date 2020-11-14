Diwali, the biggest holiday in the Hindu faith, to be celebrated online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The largest holiday in the Hindu faith, and it begins tomorrow. The local Hindu community is preparing for how to celebrate during the pandemic.

Diwali is an ancient tradition of expressing gratitude for the harvest, and according to worshippers at the Hindu Temple of Toledo, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This is the celebration of gratitude, joy, and happiness,” says Ananat Dixit, priest at the temple.

In these dark times, it can be hard to find things to be thankful for. But devotees at the temple says that Diwali will give them joy that they can spread to others.

“Bhagwan makes me capable to light my own lamp and shine brightly, and then through love and compassion express to all life forms, I can brighten the whole world,” says devotee Sanjay Khare.

This group says they’re happy to be able to celebrate, even if it’s online.

“We perform all the festivals. People join through Zoom online, and in fact some community members are very happy to join online because sitting at home, they get the advice and devotion of our God, and the excellent chanting from our pandit, so they are enjoying it,” says Abha Sinha, president of the Hindu Temple of Toledo.

Rather than focus on the big, in-person gatherings lost, the temple is thankful for everything they can still do as a community through technology.

