Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiebreakers in Greenville says they closed on Sunday after an employee confirmed they tested...
Area businesses nervous about possible new COVID restrictions
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
gavel
In face of COVID infections, new practices coming to Lucas Co. Common Pleas Court
The Toledo Black Agenda
Local leaders unveil the Toledo Black Agenda
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hints at an announcement allowing fall sports to be played coming...
DeWine signs COVID mask enforcement order

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
An update to a Global Chemical Resources chemical spill in South Toledo.
Hindus will say thanks for the bounty of the harvest.
Diwali, the biggest holiday in the Hindu faith, to be celebrated online