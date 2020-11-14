Advertisement

Gym owner concerned about another shutdown

During the last lockdown, Extreme Results by Vince had to relocate
During the last statewide shutdown, the owner of Extreme Results by Vince says he could not pay rent and had to relocate.
During the last statewide shutdown, the owner of Extreme Results by Vince says he could not pay rent and had to relocate.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Personal trainer Vince Ceniceros knows running your own business is an uphill climb. During the last statewide shutdown, Ceniceros estimates his business Extreme Results by Vince lost half of his usual clients.

Vince also says he lost his location on Secor because after four months of forced closure, he says he could not keep up with rent. So, he moved to a new location in Sylvania Twp.

“I was blessed to find this building," says Ceniceros. "One of my customers said ‘Hey, you know my brother-in-law has a building.’ And I was like, man, my finances were not there. That’s why I wasn’t paying rent where I was at.”

Now, Vince is slowly building back his number of regular customers and regaining some of his losses. That could all change if Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders another statewide shutdown Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The governor has indicated he will evaluate the current spread of COVID-19 and make a determination by the Thursday before Thanksgiving.

Personal trainer Vince Ceniceros estimates he lost half his clients during the initial...
Personal trainer Vince Ceniceros estimates he lost half his clients during the initial statewide shutdown.

Even though his class sizes are now cut from 40 to 14 to maintain physical distancing, Vince says he’s concerned about losing momentum and getting forced to close his doors again.

