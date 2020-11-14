KeyBank Discovery Theater opens Nov. 20, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With a combustible burst of Hydrogen, the ribbon is cut.

The ribbon is not only cut, it's blown up at the Imagination Station. (Tony Geftos)

The Imagination Station is ready to reopen to the public since it was forced to shut the doors during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. When it reopens, visitors will be welcomed by an entirely new experience: The KeyBank Discovery Theater.

“When you say theater, it doesn’t do it justice. When you get inside and you get to experience what it’s like on kind of a full body experience of flying or sailing or challenging yourself, you’re just going to be amazed.”

After months of anticipation, today, Imagination Station and a few key stakeholders "cut" the ribbon to the KeyBank Discovery Theater. ⠀

⠀

Our key stakeholders took part in cutting the ribbon in true science center fashion, with sparklers, exploding balloons and a BOOM! pic.twitter.com/rNSadWNoKK — Imagination Station (@ISTscience) November 13, 2020

Along with stadium seating and a 58 foot screen, the theater has state-of-the-art sound, 4K projection, and the capabilities for 3D movies or live streaming events such as Ted Talks.

“I can’t wait for you guys to come in an see it because my words won’t give you that feeling and what you’re going to feel in your heart when you actually see it," said Lori Hauser, Executive Director of the Imagination Station.

Additionally, you will see a new gift shop and an attached Barry Bagels.

When the Imagination Station reopens to the public, there will be enhanced protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, required masks, and limited capacity. Employees will use electrostatic disinfectant sprays on high-touch points. The science center has also installed new air purification systems and an ultraviolet light machine used to kill germs and viruses.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.