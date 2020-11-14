Lucas County Board of Elections reviews provisional ballots

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The final tabulation of provisional ballots in Lucas County is complete.

It happened Saturday, November 14, 2020, ten days after Election Day.

Provisional ballots are used when there is a question regarding a person’s qualification to vote.

The final count of provisional ballots received by the county was 5,816.

According to the BOE, more than 800 provisional ballots rejected for various reasons, including not having a valid photo identification, listing a wrong address, or not being registered to vote in a certain precinct.

Additionally, 14 provisional ballots had to be reviewed by hand. The Lucas County Board of Elections approved eight of those provisional ballots and rejected six.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.