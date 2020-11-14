Advertisement

Lucas County Board of Elections reviews provisional ballots

The Lucas County BOE held a special meeting Saturday, November 14, 2020.
The Lucas County BOE held a special meeting Saturday, November 14, 2020.(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The final tabulation of provisional ballots in Lucas County is complete.

It happened Saturday, November 14, 2020, ten days after Election Day.

Provisional ballots are used when there is a question regarding a person’s qualification to vote.

The final count of provisional ballots received by the county was 5,816.

According to the BOE, more than 800 provisional ballots rejected for various reasons, including not having a valid photo identification, listing a wrong address, or not being registered to vote in a certain precinct.

Additionally, 14 provisional ballots had to be reviewed by hand. The Lucas County Board of Elections approved eight of those provisional ballots and rejected six.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community says goodbye to Bishop Rance Allen
The public says goodbye to Bishop Rance Allen
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Tiebreakers in Greenville says they closed on Sunday after an employee confirmed they tested...
Area businesses nervous about possible new COVID restrictions
gavel
In face of COVID infections, new practices coming to Lucas Co. Common Pleas Court
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hints at an announcement allowing fall sports to be played coming...
DeWine signs COVID mask enforcement order

Latest News

During the last statewide shutdown, the owner of Extreme Results by Vince says he could not pay...
Gym owner concerned about another shutdown
The Neighborhood Health Association is offering pop-up COVID-19 testing before Thanksgiving.
COVID tests in short supply
Nov. 4, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 4, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
An update to a Global Chemical Resources chemical spill in South Toledo.