Nov. 14, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

TODAY: A sunny start, then clouds move in in the afternoon. Showers arrive in the evening. High 48. TONIGHT: Winds pick up from the southwest, gusting to 50mph. Soaking rain, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temps stay warmer in the mid to upper 40s. SUNDAY: Rain showers lasting through noon, then some peeks of sunshine possible. Early high temperature of 53, then temperatures fall to the low 40s by the afternoon. Winds will continue to gust to 45mph through the evening.