11/14: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

The November gale will arrive in full force by Sunday morning, with wind gusts topping 50-60mph through the day. The rain won’t last all day -- 1/2″ to 1″ expected -- though could convert to late evening flurries as colder air filters in. Southwest wind means a lot of Lake Erie water will be pushed east, then slosh back to our side Sunday PM/Monday AM -- could lead to lakeshore flooding. Monday and Tuesday will remain breezy, though wind speeds will be cut in half (20-30mph) with highs in the mid-40s through the midweek. We’re in for a warmup approaching the weekend: near 60 degrees Friday and Saturday.

