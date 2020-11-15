Advertisement

11/15: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

61mph at Toledo Express; wind dying down slowly overnight
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We hit 61mph in Toledo on Sunday, with some spots even gusting past 70mph! Monday will remain breezy, though wind speeds will be halved to about 30mph -- highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will slowly fall through the midweek to the low-40s, with Wednesday morning bottoming out in the low-20s -- just ahead of our next warmup. Highs near 60 are in order approaching the weekend, though more rain is possible next Saturday/Sunday.

