11/15: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

We hit 61mph in Toledo on Sunday, with some spots even gusting past 70mph! Monday will remain breezy, though wind speeds will be halved to about 30mph -- highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will slowly fall through the midweek to the low-40s, with Wednesday morning bottoming out in the low-20s -- just ahead of our next warmup. Highs near 60 are in order approaching the weekend, though more rain is possible next Saturday/Sunday.

