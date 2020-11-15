Michigan halts indoor dining, bowling and casinos for three weeks due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Changes are coming in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer just announced in a Sunday evening address that some schools will be required to move classes online and indoor dining is no longer allowed.

It’s part of an emergency state order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The order is in place for the next 3 weeks as a way to stop indoor social gatherings and other group activities.

Under the order, indoor residential gatherings are limited to two households at any one time. However, MDHHS strongly urges families to pick a single other household to interact with over the next three weeks, consistent with new guidance released by the department.

Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery only.

Gyms will remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place.

Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes will be closed.

Professional and college sports may continue without spectators, however all other organized sports must stop.

Colleges and high schools may proceed with remote learning, but must end in-person classes.

“In the spring, we listened to public health experts, stomped the curve, and saved thousands of lives together. Now, we must channel that same energy and join forces again to protect our families, frontline workers and small businesses.”

Today’s order, which takes effect Wednesday, Nov. 18, is not a blanket stay-home action like in the spring. The order leaves open work that cannot be performed from home, including for manufacturing, construction and health occupations. Outdoor gatherings, outdoor dining and parks remain open.

Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed: retail shopping; public transit; restaurant takeout; personal-care services such as haircuts, by appointment; and individualized exercise at a gym, with extra spacing between machines.

