Michigan DNR website experiencing issues with hunting licenses

Firearm season begins on Sunday, November 15, 2020
Courtesy: Michigan DNR
Courtesy: Michigan DNR
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan is reporting problems with people trying to buy hunting licenses on the eve of the traditional two-week deer season.

The DNR says there have been “unforeseen technical issues” with the system provided by Tennessee-based Sovereign Sportsmen Solutions. The DNR says hunters still are required to buy a license online or from a retailer as soon as possible.

Kill tags should be attached to a deer with materials that a hunter has on hand. The DNR says it doesn’t have authority to waive the license requirement.

