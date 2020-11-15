Michigan DNR website experiencing issues with hunting licenses

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan is reporting problems with people trying to buy hunting licenses on the eve of the traditional two-week deer season.

The DNR says there have been “unforeseen technical issues” with the system provided by Tennessee-based Sovereign Sportsmen Solutions. The DNR says hunters still are required to buy a license online or from a retailer as soon as possible.

Kill tags should be attached to a deer with materials that a hunter has on hand. The DNR says it doesn’t have authority to waive the license requirement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.