Northwest Ohio restaurants prepare for possible added restrictions

PERRYSBURG & TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Restaurant Association President John Barker is making his way across Northwest Ohio, visiting restaurants and celebrating those that are adapting during the pandemic.

“If you look at all the data that’s available very few COVID cases can be traced back to restaurants and the reason is it is already such a regulated business," said John Barker. "We already operate safely.”

Barker’s visit comes as part of the ORA’s new " Dine Safe Across Ohio" campaign.

“Just as the name says the idea is that all of the restaurants we are going to highlight how safe they are operating," said Barker. "Everybody is masked, 6 foot distancing inside, everybody’s cleaning and sanitizing to a much heighten level.”

Barker praising the actions of Balance pan Asian Grille in Perrysburg. The restaurant is operating with contactless delivery.

“Health is the most important thing and safety as well," said Co-Founder Hochan Jang. "We wanted to limit as much as possible the interaction between our customers and employees.”

At Balance customers order through a mobile app, then text the restaurant when they arrive and an employee walks out with the meal.

As for sit down restaurants, Barker believes they face the biggest challenges.

“I don’t want to lay people off before Christmas, that’s a horrible horrible possibility," said Manhattans Owner Zach Lahey. "Once again we are kind of thrust into innovative every day and figure it out to the end of this.”

Zach Lahey owns Manhattans. He’s already thinking about plans if Ohio Governor Mike DeWine brings back restrictions. From adapting the menu to adjust to more carry out orders and repurposing staff to other positions inside the restaurant, Lahey says he’s staying positive.

“We are not going to give up," said Lahey. "We are certainly not going to give up, as long as we can stick it out and be there, we will be there.”

Plenty of restaurants are preparing for the possibility of an indoor dining ban. Many say because they’ve done it once, they are trying to do what they can to keep the doors open and jobs alive.

