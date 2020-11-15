Advertisement

Nov. 15, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Wind gusts over 50mph expected through this evening, then a quiet work week.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY: Showers and storms in the morning, giving way to very windy conditions with flurries possible this evening. Temps falling from the mid 50s to the low 40s by this afternoon, as winds gust over 50mph from the southwest. TONIGHT: Clearing skies with southwest winds still gusting to 40mph. Low 32. Some slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses by the morning commute. MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and a southwest breeze.

