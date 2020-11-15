Ohio Turnpike issues Sunday travel ban due to forecasted high winds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike is instituting a ban on many high-profile vehicles Sunday, November 15 due to high winds.

According to its website, the Turnpike will be closed to some traffic in both directions 11:00am through 6:00pm Sunday from Exit 25 (Archbold-Fayette area) to Exit 187 (Streetsboro, southeast of Cleveland). Those vehicles include:

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

Mobile home / Office trailers.

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Not included in the Travel Ban are:

Self-propelled motor homes

Low-profile trailers

Fold-down camper trailers

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers

Flatbed double-trailer combinations over 90 feet, and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than 90 feet

If you have any questions, please contact the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission at 440-971-2081.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.