Ohio Turnpike issues Sunday travel ban due to forecasted high winds

Wind gusts over 50mph expected Sunday
(WTVG)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike is instituting a ban on many high-profile vehicles Sunday, November 15 due to high winds.

According to its website, the Turnpike will be closed to some traffic in both directions 11:00am through 6:00pm Sunday from Exit 25 (Archbold-Fayette area) to Exit 187 (Streetsboro, southeast of Cleveland).  Those vehicles include:

  • All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
  • Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
  • Mobile home / Office trailers.
  • Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
  • High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Not included in the Travel Ban are:

  • Self-propelled motor homes
  • Low-profile trailers
  • Fold-down camper trailers
  • Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
  • Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
  •   Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers
  • Flatbed double-trailer combinations over 90 feet, and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than 90 feet

If you have any questions, please contact the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission at 440-971-2081.

