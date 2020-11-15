Ohio Turnpike issues Sunday travel ban due to forecasted high winds
Wind gusts over 50mph expected Sunday
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike is instituting a ban on many high-profile vehicles Sunday, November 15 due to high winds.
According to its website, the Turnpike will be closed to some traffic in both directions 11:00am through 6:00pm Sunday from Exit 25 (Archbold-Fayette area) to Exit 187 (Streetsboro, southeast of Cleveland). Those vehicles include:
- All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
- Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
- Mobile home / Office trailers.
- Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
- High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.
Not included in the Travel Ban are:
- Self-propelled motor homes
- Low-profile trailers
- Fold-down camper trailers
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
- Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers
- Flatbed double-trailer combinations over 90 feet, and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than 90 feet
If you have any questions, please contact the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission at 440-971-2081.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.