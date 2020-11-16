Black Lives Matter billboard finds new home and funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A local non-profit has just ended a successful fundraiser to keep the Black Lives Matter billboard up.

The Community Solidarity Response Network needed money for the BLM billboard on Bancroft and Detroit avenue to stay on display for another month.

We’re told the campaign went well and now the billboard has a new home.

It’s located on Anthony Wayne Trail and City Park.

Co-founder of CSRN, Brother Washington Muhammad says the response to funding the project was overwhelming.

“We reached out to our community of our CSRN members and our well-wishes and our supporters and we said hey look, we want to have a Go-fundme. We want the total to be $1500. That’s what it costs to put up a billboard for one month. Everybody showed up. Everybody assisted,” says Muhammad.

Muhammad says the new location will allow more people to see the billboard. The billboard will stay in place until the end of the month.

